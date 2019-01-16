Colin Kaepernick Did Not Approve Travis Scott's Super Bowl Appearance

Colin Kaepernick is setting the record straight on those Travis Scott rumors.

After much speculation and criticism, Maroon 5 recently confirmed that they'll headline February's Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show in Atlanta, with Travis Scott and Big Boi set to join the group on the stage. The confirmation came after many artists, including Pink and Rihanna, reportedly turned down the offer in protest of the NFL. The league has received much criticism in recent years for its treatment of players kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem, specifically Kaepernick.

Scott agreed to participate in the Super Bowl Halftime Show under the condition that the NFL would make a $500,000 donation to the non-profit organization Dream Corps.