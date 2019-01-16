This Is Us' Mandy Moore Wins Everything With Her #10YearChallenge Post

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 10:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
This Is Us Season 3

Annie Leibovitz/NBC

Everybody can stop doing the #10YearChallenge, Mandy Moore won. The This Is Us star took to her Instagram to get in on the viral post and her post is perfect. Seriously, everybody else stop. It's over.

In her post, which you can see below, Moore shared a photo of herself 10 years ago, along with one from her hit show This Is Us…where she's wearing the old age make-up to be present-day Rebecca Pearson, a woman in her late 60s.

"These last 10 years have REALLY aged me," she joked.

Photos

This Is Us Season 3: See Annie Leibovitz's Stunning Portraits

Perfect. Simply perfect. Moore's celeb friends found it hilarious too. Her This Is Us costar Susan Kelechi Watson commented, "HAA," and her Tangled costar Zachary Levi extended the laughter with a "Hahahahaha!"

 

Moore isn't the only celebrity to hop on the bandwagon and share how much they have (or haven't changed) in the last 10 years. See more below.

Reese Witherspoon, #10YearChallenge

Instagram; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

"Time sure does fly when you are having fun!! #10YearChallenge" 

Madonna, #10YearChallenge

Instagram

Madonna

"Apparently there is more! The Perks of Being a Wallflower. #thechallengeissurviving"

Jameela Jamil, #10YearChallenge

Twitter

Jameela Jamil

"10 year challenge. Because this is roughly how long you spend on the toilet when you drink laxative "detox" teas... #howharddiddetoxteashityourbumhole." 

Article continues below

Ellen DeGeneres, #10YearChallenge

Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres

"#10yearchallenge. I never realized how differently I hold my hand now."

Janet Jackson, #10YearChallenge

Instagram

Janet Jackson

"challenge accepted #glowupchallenge #howharddidaginghityouchallenge." 

Amy Schumer, #10YearChallenge

Instagram

Amy Schumer

"2009/2019 challenge" 

Article continues below

Remy Ma, #10YearChallenge

Instagram

Remy Ma

"#testoftimechallange #blacklovechallenge #10yearchallange #thegoldenchild #blacklove #goldenchildchallenge" 

Jenni "JWoww" Farley, #10YearChallenge

Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley

"Then. Now. 19? Ish... and 33."

Luann de Lesseps, #10YearChallenge

Instagram

Luann de Lesseps

"Here's me doing the 2009 versus 2019 challenge. Fun fact rhony s2 premiered in 2009!#timeflies"

Article continues below

Reese Witherspoon, #10YearChallenge

Instagram; Dominik Bindl/Getty Images; X17online.com

Christina Aguilera

"#10yearchallenge"

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, #10YearChallenge

Instagram

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

"2009-2019"

Cassadee Pope, #10YearChallenge

Instagram; Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Cassadee Pope

"#10YearChallenge"

Article continues below

Bobby Bones, #10YearChallenge

Instagram; Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Bobby Bones

"10 year challenge ..."

This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mandy Moore , This Is Us , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News

Lana Condor & Benjamin Wadsworth Give a "Deadly Class" Lesson

Steve Carell

Steve Carell Teams With The Office Vets for Space Force TV Series

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV's The Challenge: War of the Worlds Is Bringing Together Veterans of All Your Favorite Reality Shows

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Hitchcock and Scully Are In the Hot Seat in Sneak Peek

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Sneak Peek Gives a New Clue About the Monster

Homecoming

Julia Roberts Not Returning for Homecoming Season 2: Report

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Why Is Colton Underwood Always Showering on The Bachelor?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.