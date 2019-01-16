10 Powerful Captain Marvel Movie Posters Revealed

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 9:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios

Can't get enough Captain Marvel? You're in luck.

Marvel Studios just released 10 new posters to promote the upcoming blockbuster, hitting theaters nationwide March 8. Set in the early 1990s, Captain Marvel follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful superheroes.

Kevin Feige produced Captain Marvel, which was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and the late Stan Lee served as executive producers. Nicole Perlman, Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse wrote the story, and Boden, Fleck, Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer wrote the screenplay.

Weeks ago, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to raise money to send girls to see the movie. It's surpassed its $20,000 goal, and Captain America himself (Chris Evans) even donated to it.

Here are all the new movie posters:

Captain Marvel, Movie Poster

Marvel Studios

Carol Danvers

Brie Larson plays the super-strong Captain Marvel, who can fly and fire photonic blasts from her hands.

Captain Marvel, Movie Poster

Marvel Studios

Nick Fury

Samuel L. Jackson plays the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent—long before he lost his left eye.

Captain Marvel, Movie Poster

Marvel Studios

Minn-Erva

Gemma Chan plays a Kree sniper on the Starforce team.

Article continues below

Captain Marvel, Movie Poster

Marvel Studios

Starforce Commander

Jude Law—whose character has yet to be identified—plays Carol's mentor.

Captain Marvel, Movie Poster

Marvel Studios

Kree Scientist

Annette Bening plays a mysterious character who rescues Carol and makes her part Kree.

Captain Marvel, Movie Poster

Marvel Studios

Talos

Ben Mendelsohn plays the shape-shifting leader of the alien Skrulls, who is working undercover within S.H.I.E.L.D.

Article continues below

Captain Marvel, Movie Poster

Marvel Studios

Maria Rambeau

Lashana Lynch plays an Air Force pilot and Carol's best friend.

Captain Marvel, Movie Poster

Marvel Studios

Phil Coulson

Clark Gregg plays a rookie S.H.I.E.L.D. agent.

Captain Marvel, Movie Poster

Marvel Studios

Goose

The CGI alien may look like an ordinary house cat, but it's so much more than that. He's a Flerken.

Article continues below

Captain Marvel, Movie Poster

Marvel Studios

Korath

Djimon Hounsou plays a Kree mercenary and Starforce's second-in-command.

As Captain Marvel is Marvel Studios' first female-led film, it is being released on International Woman's Day during Women's History Month. Larson will reprise her character in Avengers: Endgame Apr. 27 along with Evans and more actors from within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Are you planning to see Captain Marvel in theaters? Sound off in the comments!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Captain Marvel , Marvel , Movies , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
R. Kelly

Building Inspectors Visit R. Kelly's Chicago Studio to Investigate Possible Violations

Married at First Sight, Sam Role, Chris Wise

Married at First Sight's Sam Role Reveals She's Married Months After Giving Birth

Ghostbusters

A New Ghostbusters Movie Is Coming in 2020: See the First Sneak Peek

Meghan Markle Gets Called a "Fat Lady"--and Loves It!

Kim Kardashian & 1-Year-Old Chicago West Get Matching Cars

Sneak Peek: Kelly Clarkson Talks Taking Her Kids on Tour

Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy Throws Shade at Drake, Tyga and Kanye West in Explosive Interview

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.