MTV's The Challenge: War of the Worlds Is Bringing Together Veterans of All Your Favorite Reality Shows

It's a new day and new world for MTV's The Challenge. The long-running reality series is assembling a cast of who's who from other franchises for The Challenge: War of the Worlds. Alongside mainstays from The Real World and Road Rules, MTV added cast members from The Bachelor, Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, American Ninja Warrior, Geordie Shore, Ex on the Beach and Floribama Shore to the mix.

Thirty-four contestants from various reality TV backgrounds from around the globe will battle it out during physical and mental challenges for their share of a $1 million prize. New faces aren't the only difference for this season, there are new rules to the game so many have played before. Expect new alliances and twists along the way in what MTV is calling "the grittiest, most hardcore season ever."