Heather Locklear and Boyfriend Chris Heisser Break Up: Reports

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 8:11 AM

Heather Locklear, Chris Heisser

It appears to be over for Heather Locklear and Chris Heisser.

Multiple outlets report the actress and her beau have called it quits. 

Locklear reconnected with her former high school sweetheart in 2016 and made their relationship public in September 2017.

"My favorite person on Earth," she wrote at the time. "40 years later."

Locklear also referred to Heisser as her "first and final love" in a birthday post that year.

Soon, Locklear's Instagram included cute photos of the couple. She even posted a few pictures from Heisser's daughter's wedding in October. However, their relationship was far from picture-perfect.

Last February, Locklear was arrested on a charge of felony domestic battery and three counts of misdemeanor battery on a peace officer. At the time, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office claimed she had "battered her boyfriend." Locklear claimed she had been battered or injured prior to the officers' arrival. While the authorities claimed they "did not see any evidence of that," Locklear was transported to a hospital for evaluation. Heisser also denied the allegations. She was booked and later released after posting a $20,000 bail. Locklear also later pleaded not guilty to attacking the officers.

Read

A History of Heather Locklear's Struggles Since Her Reign as Queen of the '90s

In March, the Melrose Place star checked into a treatment center. Just a few months later, she was reportedly hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation and arrested for allegedly battering an officer and emergency personnel. She then checked into rehab for a second time in August. Her attorney entered pleas of not guilty on her behalf for the charges that same month.

After posting an empowering message about addiction and recovery, things seemed to be going better for Locklear. However, she was reportedly placed on psychiatric hold in November.

"While in rehab, she made several promises that she would never let this happen to her again," a source told E! News at the time, "but eventually slipped and this being the worst relapse than any of her others."

Radar Online was first to report the breakup news.

E! News has reached out to Locklear's team for comment.

