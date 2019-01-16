Julia Roberts Not Returning for Homecoming Season 2: Report

Homecoming will be back on Amazon, sans its Oscar-winning star. Julia Roberts will not return as Heidi Bergman for the upcoming second season of the acclaimed series from Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts is still attached to the project as an executive producer.

Homecoming, which is based on the podcast of the same name created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, was Roberts' first series regular TV role. The first season of Homecoming also starred Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky and Sissy Spacek. The first season was nominated for a Best Television Series—Drama Golden Globe with Roberts and James also receiving nominations for their work on the Amazon series. Guest stars included Dermot Mulroney, Sydney Poitier Heartsong, Frankie Shaw and Jeremy Allen White.