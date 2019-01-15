Kim Kardashian and Chicago West Now Have Matching Cars

Chicago West is looking more and more like her mother Kim Kardashian with each passing day. Her birthday present is no exception.

The youngest Kardashian-West kid turned 1 on Tuesday, and some family members gathered at Kim and Kanye West's home for a low-key dinner. While the dinner might have been relaxing at home, Chicago's presents took center stage. Kim documented some aspects of their family night together, which involved a special gift from auntie Kourtney Kardashian. Kim's big sister got Chicago a neon yellow Mercedes G-Wagon (not the real one of course! She would be about 15 years too early for that), so now she can ride around her Hidden Hills, Calif. home in style.

But why a highlighter yellow Mercedes? In August, Kim and Kanye went down to Miami (where they now own a very nice $14 million condo) for their pal 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward's wedding. That entire weekend, Kim rocked neon colors around the city, including a bright green dress that also happened to match their Mercedes G550 they rode around in. Also present that weekend: a neon green wig and Lamborghini.