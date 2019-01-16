Shop These Sales and Hit the Slopes

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
E-Comm: Shop These Sales and Hit the Slopes

We don't know about you, but we wait all year for ski (or snowboard) season and, well, it's finally here. 

Coincidentally (and not very conveniently) it also falls right after the holidays. You know when you're trying to be good and save your money, not spend it. Why is this an issue? Ski clothes are typically expensive, but lucky for you we did some serious online bargain hunting and found some deeply-discounted finds.

So go on, take a peek and stock up before they sell out! 

E-Comm: Shop These Sales and Hit the Slopes

Dare2be Ski Softshell Jacket

BUY IT: $76 on Sale at Asos

E-Comm: Shop These Sales and Hit the Slopes

Calvin Klein Underwear Long Sleeve Pajama Set

BUY IT: $48 on Sale at Shopbop

E-Comm: Shop These Sales and Hit the Slopes

Tory Sport Moccasin Boots

BUY IT: $209 at Shopbop

Article continues below

E-Comm: Shop These Sales and Hit the Slopes

The Reeds X J.Crew ski sweater

BUY IT: $58 on Sale at J. Crew

E-Comm: Shop These Sales and Hit the Slopes

J.Crew Crewneck Sweater in Vintage Fair Isle

BUY IT: $70 on Sale at J.Crew

E-Comm: Shop These Sales and Hit the Slopes

Kenneth Cole New York Quilted Funnel Collar Coat

BUY IT: $41 on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Article continues below

E-Comm: Shop These Sales and Hit the Slopes

Kenneth Cole New York Quilted Packable Jacket

BUY IT: $58 on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Shop These Sales and Hit the Slopes

Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Collar Quilted Hoodie Coat

BUY IT: $63 on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Shop These Sales and Hit the Slopes

The North Face Fuse Progressor Fleece Hoodie

BUY IT: $43 on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Article continues below

E-Comm: Shop These Sales and Hit the Slopes

Michael Kors Missy Faux Shearling Trim Jacket

BUY IT: $69 on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Shop These Sales and Hit the Slopes

Michael Kors Missy Chevron Puffer Jacket

BUY IT: $80 on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Shop These Sales and Hit the Slopes

The North Face Progressor Power Grid Fleece Hoodie

BUY IT: $71 on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Article continues below

E-Comm: Shop These Sales and Hit the Slopes

Steve Madden Lurex Knit Collection

BUY IT: Prices Vary on Sale at Macy's

E-Comm: Shop These Sales and Hit the Slopes

DKNY Quilted Puffer Collection

BUY IT: Prices Vary on Sale at Macy's

E-Comm: Shop These Sales and Hit the Slopes

Michael Kors Cable-Knit Collection

BUY IT: Prices Vary on Sale at Macy's

Article continues below

E-Comm: Shop These Sales and Hit the Slopes

Michael Kors Quilted Anorak

BUY IT: $69 on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Shop These Sales and Hit the Slopes

Surfanic Poppy Ski Jacket

 

 

BUY IT: $177 on Sale at Asos

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , Style

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kate Middleton, Royal Opera House Visit

Kate Middleton Switches Up Her Shoe Game for Visit to the Royal Opera House

Roswell, New Mexico

The Most Soon-to-Be Iconic Moments From the Roswell, New Mexico Premiere

Cardi B

Cardi B Shows Fans What It's Like to Suffer From "P---y Wedgies"

Michael Jackson, Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin Defends "Normal Friendship" With Michael Jackson

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon Goes Full Hamilton and Sings With Lin-Manuel Miranda

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Why Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Have a Legit Shot at Being the Next Bachelor Power Couple

Kate Moss, Birthday Feature

A Quietly Wild Ride: Inside Kate Moss' Fiercely Private World

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.