Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a Heartwarming Moment With Blind Fans

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 4:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle

Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently had a sweet moment with some blind royal fans.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent time walking around Hamilton Square in Birkenhead, Merseyside and stopped to chat with some well-wishers along the way. While there, Meghan gave an update on her due date and revealed she was six months pregnant and due at the end of April or early May.

While much fanfare surrounds the future royal baby, the parents-to-be had one special moment with a fan that instantly went viral. One attendee shared on Twitter an interaction that her blind niece had with the royals. The user Tracey Marie posted two pictures near Meghan and Harry. In one, the prince gently held onto a girl in a purple parka and black beanie. The second photo showed Meghan touching a card written in Braille. 

"The little girl with the grey hat with a black bobble (My niece who is blind) Harry held on to her ensuring she was safe," Tracey described on Twitter. "Meghan went down on the floor to take a card she had made for her in braille."

Read

Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby

She added, "They'll make great parents."

According to People, some blind children were allowed to touch the Duke and Duchess' face.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Birkenhead Visit

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

Frank Field, a Member of Parliament from the area, told the magazine a bit more background on the situation. "In the square, there were some blind children who wanted to touch the royal faces because they couldn't see them. Both of them went down on their haunches so the children could touch their faces," he explained.

In Tracey's photo, Meghan bent down to read the little girl's Braille card.

While out in Birkenhead, the royals met with veterans as well as Tomorrow's Women Wirral, which is an organization that offers "training courses and support groups around mental health, domestic abuse and more."

On Jan. 10, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan will be the patron of four organizations, including one called Smart Works, which helps "unemployed and vulnerable women regain the confidence they need to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives." 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Colton Underwood, Aly Raisman, 2017 Golden Globes, Couples

The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Opens Up About "First Love" Aly Raisman

5 Surprising Things About 2019 Grammys' Host Alicia Keys

Can the "E! News" Hosts Pull Off Kylie Jenner's Insta Pose?

Noah Centineo & More Young Hollywood Stars Crushing It

"Temptation Island" Stars Tell Why They Want to Date Other People

Temptation Island

How the New Temptation Island Compares to the Original Series

The Flash

The Future of The Flash: What to Know About the Rest of Season 5

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.