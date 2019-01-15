Revolve Around the World Takes Olivia Culpo and More Supermodels to Japan

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 3:47 PM

Olivia Culpo

Olivia CulpoShay Mitchelland other Instagram influencers continue to prove their undeniable style on the streets of Tokyo.

Revolve Around the World took a pack of 11 models and Instagram influencers, who have been deemed Revolve's "top brand ambassadors", to the country for a few days of sightseeing, eating and, of course, plenty of photo opps. Olivia and the rest of the crew pulled out all the stops for their getaway to the trendy city and sported some of fashion's hottest trends. 

The ladies created their effortlessly stylish looks by wearing Revolve's in-house brands Lovers + Friends, LPA, Majorelle, L'Academie, GRLFRND, NBD, House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE and h:ours. 

Olivia Culpo's Street Style

Kyoto and Tokyo served as the ultimate backdrop for Shay, Olivia and Romee Strijd to best show off their attire. 

Shay Mitchell

And when the A-list models weren't striking a pose in the peaceful gardens and streets, they were dining on yummy bowls of ramen. 

Some of the girls were even lucky enough to kick off the New Year by celebrating in the city, while wearing their best clothes, of course. 

Thankfully all of the savvy social media gurus included their style details in their Stories, posts and other areas so that every one can strut the streets in style. Unfortunately, their food pics are only available in Japan, so the clothes will have to make do. 

