Here's Why Rihanna Just Filed a Massive Lawsuit Against Her Own Father

Rihanna doesn't exactly have love on the brain when it comes to one family member.

E! News can confirm the Grammy winner filed a lawsuit against her father Ronald Fenty and his company called Fenty Entertainment.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Rihanna claims her dad and his business partner have "egregiously and fraudulently misrepresented to third parties and the public that their company, Fenty Entertainment, is affiliated with Rihanna and has the authority to act on her behalf."

As a result, Rihanna alleges that her dad has "used these lies in a fraudulent effort to solicit millions of dollars from unsuspecting third parties in exchange for the false promise that they were authorized to act on Rihanna's behalf and/or that Rihanna would perform at various locations throughout the world."

E! News has reached out to Fenty Entertainment for comment.