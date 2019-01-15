What Life in Prison Will Be Like for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has started his life behind bars.

His rep told E! News the Jersey Shore star turned himself in at 11:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Mike is set to serve eight months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York for tax evasion, which he pleaded guilty to last year.

Before heading in, the MTV star bid a final farewell to his followers on Instagram.

"The comeback is always greater than the setback," he said on the car ride over.

He also received words of encouragement from his co-stars and wife Lauren Sorrentino.

"So proud to call this incredible man my husband," the supportive spouse wrote alongside a throwback photo of the couple. "Just found this pic from Lake Tahoe the year we got back together in 2013. To the strongest man I know, I love you endlessly, see you soon honey #FreeSitch."

"The Situation" will certainly live a different lifestyle during his time behind bars. To get a better sense of what this might look like, read on below.