Everything You Need to Know About Hulu's Fyre Festival Documentary, Per Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were "so happy" to watch Hulu's documentary about the infamous Fyre Festival.

On Monday, the streaming service surprised everyone by releasing Fyre Fraud, a documentary on the disastrous 2017 festival that was organized by Billy McFarland and Ja Rule. This doc dropped just days before the scheduled release of Netflix's Fyre, also about the festival. After learning about the Hulu documentary on Monday, Teigen took to social media to live-tweet her and Legend's viewing experience.

"we are so happy @hulu," Teigen tweeted the streaming service, along with a video of her and Legend watching the documentary at their home.