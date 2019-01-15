Everything You Need to Know About Hulu's Fyre Festival Documentary, Per Chrissy Teigen

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 1:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chrissy Teigen, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were "so happy" to watch Hulu's documentary about the infamous Fyre Festival.

On Monday, the streaming service surprised everyone by releasing Fyre Fraud, a documentary on the disastrous 2017 festival that was organized by Billy McFarland and Ja Rule. This doc dropped just days before the scheduled release of Netflix's Fyre, also about the festival. After learning about the Hulu documentary on Monday, Teigen took to social media to live-tweet her and Legend's viewing experience.

"we are so happy @hulu," Teigen tweeted the streaming service, along with a video of her and Legend watching the documentary at their home.

Read

Fyre Festival Co-Organizer Billy McFarland Charged With Wire Fraud

Let's take a look at the OMG moments from Teigen's Fyre Fraud live-tweet session:

1. It's all about the cheese sandwich.

2. Billy McFarland is really The Office's Ryan Howard (B. J. Novak).

3. WIRE FRAUD.

4. Confirmed: "This is a s--t show."

5. Social media guy is loved.

6. In conclusion, thank you to those who endured Fyre Fest.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , Twitter , Apple News , Top Stories , Movies

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Flash

The Future of The Flash: What to Know About the Rest of Season 5

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Thanksgiving

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Have Already Started Planning Their Wedding

Rihanna

Here's Why Rihanna Just Filed a Massive Lawsuit Against Her Own Father

Rachel Zegler, Instagram

West Side Story Remake Casts Its Maria and She Hasn't Even Graduated High School Yet

FCI Otisville, Mike Sorrentino

What Life in Prison Will Be Like for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

90 Day Fiance, Jay Smith, Ashley Martson

90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson Shares a Hospital Update Amid Kidney Failure

Jazz Jennings

Jazz Jennings Hosts a ''Farewell to Penis'' Party Before Gender Confirmation Surgery

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.