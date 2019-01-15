Married at First Sight's Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico Welcome Baby Girl

Anthony D'Amico, Ashley Petta, Daughter Mila Rose

Congratulations are in order for one of Married at First Sight's most beloved couples.

E! News can confirm Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico welcomed a baby girl named Mila Rose D'Amico on Saturday morning just after 3:30 a.m. local time.

"We never knew we could love someone so much!" Ashley shared with People. "She is perfect in every way. Holding her for the first time was the most amazing surreal moment of my life."

The new mom added, "Watching Anthony take care of her makes me love him even more. We can't wait to show this sweet little baby girl the world."

A source adds that all three family members are "happy and finally at home resting."

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

In recent months, fans have been able to watch the couple's journey to parenthood in Lifetime's hit series Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After?

Ashley Petta, Anthony D'Amico, Married at First Sight

Courtesy of Sri & Jana Photography

And while their love story may be a bit unconventional, the couple has developed a loyal fan base for their unbreakable bond.

"Ashley and I were very excited when we found out that we were having a girl!" Anthony previously shared with us. "Girls seem to be the first born on both of our families so we can't say we were surprised but there was a small part of us thinking, 'Well I guess it could be a boy?' All we were really hoping for was a healthy baby though. Exciting times ahead!!"

Welcome to the MAFS family baby Mila!

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.  

