This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia's Response to Being a Fan-Favorite TV Dad Is So Pure

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 12:47 PM

The Pearsons are in for quite a shock when their adventures continue in season three of This Is Us. In the midseason finale, Kevin (Justin Hartley) learned his uncle didn't die during the Vietnam War, then viewers learned Nicky is in fact alive and well, living in Pennsylvania.

"The questions about how you deal with that, does he become part of the family? Do you bring him into the fold? What's his condition, how's he doing? Why did our father even tell us he was dead when he's not? All those questions get answered, it's a lot to unpack," Hartley told E! News at the Critics' Choice Awards about the Nicky storyline.

Milo Ventimiglia, the late Jack Pearson on This Is Us, said the Tuesday, Jan. 15 episode is a "really, really beautiful episode."

This Is Us Season 3: See Annie Leibovitz's Stunning Portraits

As for what's next, "we're going to finish up with Jack in Vietnam. We're going to kind of uncover what's behind Uncle Nicky still being alive—Jack's younger brother—there's a whole lot going on with Kevin, Kate and Randall, always, always. Lives are always changing, evolving, moving, so yeah, just more of the Pearsons," Ventimiglia told Tamara Dhia on the red carpet.

This Is Us is deep into its third season and developed quite a fandom for itself, including a fandom that views Ventimiglia as their No. 1 TV dad, "which is wild," he said.

"When I was much younger there was Mr. Arnold, Mr. Cunningham, America's dad and I never really considered that I would be hung on the walls next to them, my photo next to them, employee of the month. But it's good," Ventimiglia said. "What I do like is that Jack is a good man, he's not without his flaws as many of us aren't. He has this drive to do good for his family and really just to be a good human being and a good man. I think it's good for us all to see that."

In the Tuesday, Jan. 15 episode, Randall's campaign comes to a close, Kevin meets somebody from Zoe's (Melanie Liburd) past and Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) get ready for the baby.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

