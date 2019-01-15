Louis Vuitton Releases a Star-Studded Lookbook in Lieu of a Runway Show for Pre-Fall 2019

One by one, the stars strike a pose in the designer duds, each ensemble unlike the last. The collection features plenty of color and pattern, florals and silhouettes that play with both volume and tailoring. "City and country meet in a wardrobe that constantly swings between a weekday urban attitude and clothes fit for a rural weekend," the collection's design notes explain.

"The more I work, the more it's about their response for me. It's inspiring to see the second life of the clothes," Ghesquière told Vogue. "For an 'in-between' collection, for which we don't do a runway show, I thought it would be great to have their point of view."

