Brie Bella Wants to Make Her "Saggy Boobs Look Perky" Again With Breast Implants: See Bryan's Reaction!

To get a boob job, or not to get a boob job? That is the question.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new episode of Total Bellas, Bryan Danielson (known professionally as Daniel Bryan) expresses his disapproval as wife Brie Bella contemplates breast implants. The WWE star shares his protest after the Bella Twin walks out wearing chicken cutlet inserts.

"What the heck is that on your chest?" the father of one remarks. "Did you strap some pillows in there or what?"

Although her husband looks displeased, Brie defends why she's trying out the large inserts. "So you have to wear inserts and fill your boobs before you get a boob job—just to make sure you like 'em," Nikki Bella's sister notes.

This update shocks Bryan as he can't believe Brie is "seriously considering getting a boob job."