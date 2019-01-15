Get Ready for Bravo's Mexican Dynasties: New Reality Series Will Chronicle Mexico City Mainstays

Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 12:00 PM
Bravo is going south of the border for its newest reality series—get ready for Mexican Dynasties.
In the new series, which E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of below, viewers will meet three families— the Allendes, the Bessudos and the Madrazos—who got their fortunes from the entertainment, beverage and luxury car industries. The families are all connected through personal and professional relationships spanning decades, with history comes drama for these Mexico City stars. And there's a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills connection here—Doris Bessudo is related to Kyle Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky.
Get a first look at the trailer below and learn more about the families.
The Allendes:
Fernando and Mari Allende have been married for 30 years. Fernando made a career for himself as a singer, actor and artist. Mari works as her husband's manager and together the two raised their sons, Elan and Adan Allende, with a tight grip and loose sense of privacy.
Elan has been married to Jenny for nine years and have two young children together. Elan established himself in the world of commercial real estate, but now he and his wife are looking to the world of pop music to mend familial relationships. Adan hopes to follow in his father's footsteps as a recording artist.
The Bessudos
Raquel Bessudo is a TV host and is considered the "Grand Dame of Beauty" in Mexico. She was married for 58 years to Leon, who passed away earlier this year, and now finds herself having to get back out there and navigate dating in the digital age. She is extremely close to daughter Doris, who manages her very demanding career. Meanwhile, Doris owns a female-led public relations and media company.
The Madrazos
Oscar Madrazo is the owner of the largest and most prestigious modeling agency in Latin America, he started his company at just 18 and it remains his passion. Oscar also cohosts an entertainment talk show with his sister, Paulina Madrazo, and owns a social media and production house. Openly gay, Oscar welcomed twins via surrogacy who are now 13 years old.
Mexican Dynasties premieres Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
