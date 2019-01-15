Hollywood Takes Over the #10YearChallenge: See Christina Aguilera, Reese Witherspoon and More

Instagram; Dominik Bindl/Getty Images; X17online.com
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 11:08 AM
A lot can happen in 10 Hollywood years.
For those who have a social media account, it's safe to say you've seen more than a few followers participate in a viral movement. If you didn't already guess, it's the #10YearChallenge.
Men and women willing to participate must share a picture of themselves from 2009. Then, they post another photo of themselves in 2019.
As you likely could have guessed, hairstyles have changed, fashion has evolved and careers have transformed in the past decade. Ultimately, people can't stop browsing the hashtag.
Well, almost everyone. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna said she won't be participating for a pretty epic reason. "I'm not doing that 10 year challenge," she wrote on Twitter. "I looked f--king great in 2009 and I look even better now." Zing!
But don't worry pop culture fans! Your favorite singers, actor and reality stars are happily participating. Take a look at just some of the epic moments in our gallery below.
Instagram; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
"Time sure does fly when you are having fun!! #10YearChallenge"
"Apparently there is more! The Perks of Being a Wallflower. #thechallengeissurviving"
"10 year challenge. Because this is roughly how long you spend on the toilet when you drink laxative "detox" teas... #howharddiddetoxteashityourbumhole."
"#10yearchallenge. I never realized how differently I hold my hand now."
"challenge accepted #glowupchallenge #howharddidaginghityouchallenge."
"2009/2019 challenge"
"#testoftimechallange #blacklovechallenge #10yearchallange #thegoldenchild #blacklove #goldenchildchallenge"
"Then. Now. 19? Ish... and 33."
"Here's me doing the 2009 versus 2019 challenge. Fun fact rhony s2 premiered in 2009!#timeflies"
"#10yearchallenge"
"2009-2019"
Instagram; Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Jason Kempin/Getty Images
"#10YearChallenge"
Instagram; Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
"10 year challenge ..."
So who's next to participate in the social media movement? We have our eyes peeled to the gram.
For now, we're going to have to find the best lighting before we take the challenge. Anyone have a Lumee on hand?
