How Chris Pratt Told Anna Faris He Was Proposing to Katherine Schwarzenegger

Victor Chavez/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImage, Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 10:19 AM
Before Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced their engagement to the world, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared the news with his ex Anna Faris.
Faris broke down how Pratt told her the news on Tuesday's episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified.
"Chris texted me this morning and he was like, you know, 'I proposed to Katherine last night,'" she recalled. "I was like 'Ah! That's amazing.'"
The Mom actress then reminded her former husband she also officiates weddings.
"And I texted him back, 'Just want to remind you, I'm an ordained minister,'" she said, joking she's "not very good at it."
Still, it looks like Faris already knew her "sweet Chris" was ready to pop the question.
"I knew that it was going to happen," she said at one point. "I love her, and I love him, and I'm just so happy that they found each other."
Faris explained she subscribed to the idea of expanding their family and love. Pratt and Faris share a 6-year-old son named Jack. Still, she admitted it can be difficult when "people are sort of looking" to her for a reaction to the happy news.
"The truth is there isn't any bitterness," Faris, who finalized her divorce from Pratt in November, said, "and I'm just so happy we're all really happy."
Before switching gears, Faris congratulated the couple and reiterated how "awesome" Schwarzenegger is.
"They're both f--king amazing people, and I'm so happy," she said.
This wasn't the first time Faris had expressed her well wishes. She also congratulated the duo after Pratt shared the news on Instagram.
"I'm so happy for you both!!!" she wrote in the comments section underneath a snapshot of the couple and Schwarzenegger's shiny sparkler. "I love you guys!!"
Of course, she wasn't not the only one who was excited about the big news. The future Mr. and Mrs. Pratt also shared their joy Instagram.
"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you," the Parks and Recreation alum wrote. "Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"
Schwarzenegger also gushed she "wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you."
The engagement news came less than a year after the two first fueled romance rumors with a picnic date. Over the course of their relationship, the two stars have proven they've embraced both of their families. For instance, Pratt recently enjoyed a boys' night out with Schwarzenegger's brother, Patrick, and attended Thanksgiving with her family. Schwarzenegger also spent Halloween with Faris, Faris' boyfriend Michael Barrett, Pratt and Jack.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
