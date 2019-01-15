Warning! Netflix Subscription Prices Are Going Up Again

Netflix and chilling is getting a bit more expensive.

The streaming subscription service raised its prices again, The Hollywood Reporter and CNN reported on Tuesday. According to reports, the site's popular plan, which allows for streaming on two screens at the same time, went from $11 to $13 a month.

Per CNN, the price of other plans have similarly gone up by $1 or $2. For a single screen subscription, the monthly price rose from $8 to $9 while the four screen subscription plan went from $14 to $16. The new prices will be applied to existing members in the next three months and they will learn of the change via email, according to reports.

"We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience for the benefit of our members," a Netflix spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.