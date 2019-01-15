Kardashians Dish on Tristan Thompson, Kris Humphries, Blac Chyna and More in Tell-All Interview

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 6:07 AM
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian spilled a lot of tea during their Monday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
From Kim confirming she's expecting a fourth child via surrogate to Kourtney weighing in on if she'd stay with Tristan Thompson like Khloe after his cheating scandal, the sisters left it all on the table.
To help you keep up, here's a list of 10 of the juiciest topics they covered.
1. On if they think Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will get engaged: The rapper has already hinted he wants to marry the makeup mogul "soon." But do the sisters think they'll actually get engaged?
"I think they will," Kim replied.
2. On who's Kris Jenner's favorite child: According to the sisters, Kim took the title 10 years ago; however, they all agreed Kylie is the momager's new favorite.
3. On Kim's relationship with Tristan—and Khloe's decision to stay with him: After news of Tristan's cheating scandal broke, there was a bit of tension between the Cleveland Cavaliers player and the KKW Beauty head. Kim went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and said his actions were "just so f--ked up." They also unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, it looks like they've since made peace on the social network, and Tristan even unblocked her.
Kim said her relationship with Tristan is "good" now and that he actually texted her the other day about using her advocacy work to help free someone from prison. She also admitted it was better to let her sister handle any drama on her own.
"No, I loved every second of it," Khloe said about Kim coming to her defense.
Kourtney was also asked if she'd stay with Tristan like Khloe did after his cheating scandal. After thinking it over, the eldest sibling said she would.
"When you have a family, you do everything you can for your family," she said.
Kim also added it would have been easy for Khloe to leave him after the public scrutiny.
"It's so much harder to stay and have the whole public think that you're an idiot for staying," she said.
"Like to have strength to really not give a f--k," Kourtney added.
4. On Kanye's tweeting: It's no secret Kim's hubby likes to vent on Twitter. And even though he's occasionally received backlash, Kim continued to defend his ability to express himself on the social network.
"He goes through phases," she said. "You know, he made a good point the other day. He was like, 'Look some people express themselves—whether it's about a person, like, in diss records'—and he's like, ‘I've never done that. Some people see a therapist. Some people do this. To me, Twitter is my therapy, and it's legal. So, I'm not doing anything to hurt anyone.'"
5. On Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna: Fans haven't seen the sisters' sibling Rob on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for a while; however, Khloe said their brother is "great," and Kim hinted fans might see more of him next season.
As for their status with his ex, Kim said they're still involved in a lawsuit. Khloe also admitted she was "a million percent sure" their relationship wasn't going to last.
6. On Kim's former marriage to Kris Humphries: It's hard to believe it was almost eight years ago that Kim filed for divorce from the athlete after 72 days of marriage. While Kourtney admitted he was her least favorite of Kim's exes, she also said she was "rooting" for their relationship to work at the time because she was living with them. However, KoKo clearly felt differently.
"I was blown away they were even engaged," she said.
7. On if they still speak to Caitlyn Jenner: It's no secret the sisters have had some drama with their mom's former spouse. However, Kim and Kourtney said they spent the Christmas holidays with Caitlyn and that they're trying to move forward.
"It's like new year, drama free," Kim said. "That's, like, our motto this year."
8. On Kim's feud with Taylor Swift. Taylor and Kim's husband Kanye have had drama for years—dating all the way back to the 2009 MTV VMAs. Fans will also never forget when Kim leaked a video of the rapper calling Taylor about a lyric, even though the singer had previously claimed he "did not call for approval." However, Kim is ready to put all of the negativity behind her and said she's "over" the feud. She even said she'd rather be stuck with in an elevator with Taylor over Drake when given the choice.
As for her beef with Lindsay Lohan and the actress' "sudden foreign accent," Kim seems to be passed that, too.
"It's still confusing," she said, "but no drama. I like her."
9. On if any of the other sisters have done ecstasy: During a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim revealed she was on ecstasy when she made her famous sex tape. But have her sisters ever done the drug with her? Khloe said she had, and Kourtney said she's done it without Kim.
"I have, but I don't think I did it with you two," she said. "I think I would kill myself."
10. On Kim's single "Turn It Up": Remember, when Kim released her song "Turn It Up" in 2011? While Kim admits it was something fun to do, she now looks back on it and laughs.
"That's, like, the one thing I'm like 'I can't believe I did that,'" she said.
However, Kourtney and Khloe give their sister credit.
"I don't think she was trying to be Mariah Carey with this song," Khloe said. "I think for what it was, it was great. I give her more credit for doing it. I don't have the balls to ever do something like that—and how into it you were in the video—it's amazing."
In fact, Kourtney suggested she's a fan of the tune.
"I would give it a nine, and I'm not kidding," Kourtney said when asked to rate it. "I really love it."
