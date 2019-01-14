Rob Kardashian Enjoys Date Night With Alexis Skyy Amid Blac Chyna Drama

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 8:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Alexis Skyy

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET Prince Williams/WireImage Broadimage/Shutterstock

Rob Kardashian and Alexis Skyy are spending the evening together just hours after he declared her his "crush." 

The E! reality star made a rare return to his Snapchat account on Monday to share a video of the Love & Hip Hop castmember hanging out in what appears to be Kris Jenner's Calabasas, Calif. kitchen. In the clip, Alexis, who is dressed casually in black yoga pants, blue socks and a printed blouse, sips a drink and blows a kiss to the camera as a heart filter adorns her face. 

Meanwhile, Alexis called Rob her "bae" on her own Instagram Stories and said she was making him dinner. "We have chicken breast," the social media personality told her 2.5 million followers in one video, adding, "Almost ready!" alongside another video of hot wings and macaroni and cheese. 

The duo's cozy date night comes on the heels of an apparent feud sparking between Alexis and Rob's ex, Blac Chyna

Photos

Kim Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Friendship Before Rob Kardashian Romance

Reports indicate that over the weekend, Chyna and Alexis got into a heated altercation while they were at a private party in Los Angeles. In screenshots obtained by TMZ, the Love & Hip Hop star alleged thatChyna threw a drink at her while they were chatting, thus sparking chaos at the celebration. 

In the aftermath of the drama, Rob shared a screenshot of Alexis with the caption: "My WCW... I've been wanting you for so long." 

Chyna has yet to address Rob and Alexis' apparent chemistry, so it looks as if we'll just have to continue keeping up! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rob Kardashian , Blac Chyna , Couples , Feuds , Kardashians , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye West After Comments About Controversial Musicians

6 Kardashian Moments We'll Never Forget

Kim Kardashian, North West

North West Is a Supermodel in the Making While Wearing Kim Kardashian's Heels

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Celebrity Family Feud

Kim Kardashian Recalls One of the First Times She Hung Out With Kanye West

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Confirms She and Kanye West Are Expecting Baby No. 4

The Bachelor

One Bachelor Contestant Is Doing Her Very Best To Be That Contestant

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Bachelor Nation's Shadiest Comments About Colton Underwood's Season of The Bachelor

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.