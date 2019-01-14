Rob Kardashian Enjoys Date Night With Alexis Skyy Amid Blac Chyna Drama

Rob Kardashian and Alexis Skyy are spending the evening together just hours after he declared her his "crush."

The E! reality star made a rare return to his Snapchat account on Monday to share a video of the Love & Hip Hop castmember hanging out in what appears to be Kris Jenner's Calabasas, Calif. kitchen. In the clip, Alexis, who is dressed casually in black yoga pants, blue socks and a printed blouse, sips a drink and blows a kiss to the camera as a heart filter adorns her face.

Meanwhile, Alexis called Rob her "bae" on her own Instagram Stories and said she was making him dinner. "We have chicken breast," the social media personality told her 2.5 million followers in one video, adding, "Almost ready!" alongside another video of hot wings and macaroni and cheese.

The duo's cozy date night comes on the heels of an apparent feud sparking between Alexis and Rob's ex, Blac Chyna.