Kim Kardashian Confirms She and Kanye West Are Expecting Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashianhas officially confirmed that she and her husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child together via surrogate. Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and he dove right in when it came to asking her about her family.

At first, Cohen called upon his viewers to help pick out a baby name for Kim and Kanye by voting for one of the following options: East, South, Calabasas or Lil' Kris. It turns out, "no," she wouldn't consider naming her next kid any of those names.

"Are you working on another child?" Cohen asked.

"We are," the mom of 3 confirmed.

Cohen replied, "Obviously I knew that, I didn't think you were telling everyone."