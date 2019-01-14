One Bachelor Contestant Is Doing Her Very Best To Be That Contestant

Every season of The Bachelor, there's that one contestant. The one whose name everybody quickly knows, the one who everybody hates, loves, or loves to hate.

Last season, it was Krystal Nielson. On Nick Viall's season, it was Corinne Olympios. Ben Higgins' season had Olivia Caridi, and we're not saying it's bad to be this contestant. Krystal Nielson is now happily engaged and doing great! But we are saying it's a choice to be that contestant, because it can go wrong so, so fast. This year's frontrunner for title of "that contestant" has really, really gone for it.

You may remember Demi as the girl whose intro package included a call to her mother, who is in jail for embezzlement, and then as the girl who got out of the limo first with the line: "I haven't dated a virgin since I was 12."