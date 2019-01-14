Meet The Bachelor's Hannah B. After Colton Underwood's One-On-One

ABC
For Bachelor fans who want Hannah Brown to open up more, look no further.
We did the honors and scoured her Instagram for the deep, emotional deets that Colton Underwood so desperately sought on their one-on-one date. Luckily, Hannah's public profile dates all the way back to 2012 (!!!) and gives plenty of insight on the model's life. For example, Hannah is clearly dog lover, is close to her family and loves kids. The evidence is all there.
Plus, it helps that Hannah B. is basically a public figure in her home state of Alabama. She has made headlines for her charitable deeds, pageant looks and, now, her appearance on the national stage.
And there is so much more for Colton to learn about the elusive figure, but it's probably easier to just take a gander at the info compiled from her social. To learn more, check out below the five things Hannah's Instagram revealed.
1. She graduated magna cum laude with her bachelor's degree in 2017
At the age of 23, Hannah has quite the list of achievements. The pageant winner graduated magna cum laude from University of Alabama in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in communications and information sciences. During her days at the popular college, Hannah took advantage of all opportunities available to her and joined the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Plus, the rolling tides fan managed to balance her studies with her duties as a frequent pageant contestant.
2. In case you haven't yet noticed, she happens to be Miss Alabama.
There happens to be not one, but two pageant winners competing for Colton's heart and Hannah is one of them. Hannah's experience in the pageant circuit spans back to her childhood and she recently achieved a lifelong dream when she was crowned Miss Alabama USA for 2018. Unfortunately, the beauty did not place high enough to be able to compete on the televised Miss USA pageant, but Hannah maintained a positive outlook, despite the disappointment. "Not placing doesn't make me feel inferior in any way as it used to crush me; i'm proud of my performance and staying true to who I am," she wrote in an Instagram post.
3. Modeling is her side hustle.
In addition to being Miss Alabama, the star happens to be a model. Formal wear seems to be her preferred mode of fashion, but she can definitely pull off bridal wear too. She showed off her "blushing bride" look on her Instagram in honor of the one year anniversary of her fake wedding. So if Colton chooses her to be his bride, it's safe to say she has more than enough practice with walking down the aisle in style.
4. She's open about her mental health.
Understandably, being a pageant queen can take a toll on one's self-esteem and, sadly, Hannah went to a "dark place." She told the Alabama Newscenter, "People always have an opinion about what you do, what you say, how you walk, how you dress. I took the wrong outlook on what pageantry should be — I thought my self-worth was through recognition." She ultimately decided to take some time off from the pageant circuit to find the "light in each day" and return to the work she loves.
5. She's been single for over a year.
According to her Instagram, the model was in a serious relationship for well over a year. Her and her beau went on romantic trips to Disneyland and routinely hung out with their friends, but their romance came to an end in 2017. Since then, the contestant has focused her attention on family, friends and her future.
Colton seems to be taking a liking to the star, but only time will tell if this romance is meant to be.