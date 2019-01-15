From Stopping Assassins to Providing a Shoulder to Cry On: Why the Royal Family's Bodyguards Mean So Much to Them

Many famous people don't go to certain places—premieres, award shows, airports—without security.

Then there is the next tier of people who never leave their house without it.

As a member of Britain's royal family, Meghan Markle fits snugly into that second category, along with the presidents and prime ministers and Kim Kardashians of the world who could theoretically run into trouble wherever they go, including rooms of their own homes.

When you spend so many waking moments together, a bodyguard at some point stops being just a person doing a job and becomes like family, an extremely important fixture in the protected person's life. And often vice versa.

That's certainly how Ken Wharfe, who spent five years as Princess Diana's personal protection officer, felt when he ruefully found himself in charge of his department's security operation at her funeral on Sept. 6, 1997, four years after the Princess of Wales decided she no longer wanted a PPO.