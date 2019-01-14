Rami Malek Reveals Adorable Reason He Would Relive Awkward Encounter With Nicole Kidman

Turns out Rami Malek is not as embarrassed by that awkward encounter with Nicole Kidman as we all thought.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star told E! News that he actually loves it because it was a "totally human moment."

"I wouldn't take it back—or ask her to take it back ever," he shared with the cameras at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. Plus, the star joked, "If it gets me to have a conversation privately with Nicole Kidman, I'll take that any day."

The Bohemian Rhapsody and Big Little Lies stars basically bonded over the buzz-worthy moment. On the Critics' Choice red carpet they shared a huge hug and, Rami revealed, "We had a personal chat about it, which was great."

While chatting with Nicole was definitely a highlight of the night, Rami was over the moon to be one of the lucky nominees at the show in general. "I think what I try to do and going into every one of these moments is appreciate that I am here and nominated and that our film did well enough to put us in this position as it is," he shared.