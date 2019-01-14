See Demi Lovato's Stunning Bridesmaid Look From Her Best Friend’s Wedding

by alyssa morin | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 3:56 PM

Demi Lovato is already starting off 2019 with a bang.

The pop star not only celebrated her best friend's wedding over the weekend, but she served as a bridesmaid. Demi took to social media to share the couple's "perfect wedding," and her fun-filled Sunday night.

"I was a bridesmaid yesterday for my sister / former babysitter / friend of 23 years," the singer shared in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I love you @jennaschubart. What a perfect wedding for a perfect couple!!"

Considering it's been a little over five months since the 26-year-old suffered an accidental overdose in 2018, it's clear Demi is in good spirits. Especially after spending time with her closets friends and family members. 

The "Confident" singer captured some fun moments at the reception of her bestie's wedding, including snippets of her mom, Dianna Hart, "twerking with her arms." Of course, the pop star shared an adorable photo with her 17-year-old sister Madison De La Garza. She kept it short and sweet, writing, "Baby sis."

Both sisters opted for all-black ensembles, although Demi's bridesmaids dress included elegant lace detailing.

As for Demi's beauty and fashion? She kept things simple, but not boring. For her makeup, she opted for something more muted and minimal than what she normally wears. Bold lipsticks and dramatic eye makeups are her go-to's, but for her bridesmaid get-up, she rocked a nude lip, light contour and a slight smoky eye. While the singer hasn't shared her full bridesmaid outfit, the top half featured a beautiful lace design. It gave off a mix of goth-glam vibes. 

While it's unclear if the star's boyfriend Henry Levy attended the wedding as her plus-one, things between the pair seem to be going steady. The couple was spotted in Aspen, Col. over the New Year's Eve holiday while on vacation. 

The lovebirds were first romantically linked in early December, and a source previously told E! News, "Friends are hopeful he and Demi are working on their sobriety together."

