Yolanda Hadid Showcases Her Body Free of Breast Implants and "Bulls--t"

Yolanda Hadid is living her best life at 55.

A few days after her birthday, the model showcased her lithe body in a mirror selfie and wrote about a transformation that's making her feel as healthy as can be. Yolanda celebrated her 55th birthday on Jan. 11 and wrote on Instagram that she was "smiling from the inside out" and "back to the original 1964."

She explained she wanted to free herself of unnatural things in her body, including "breast implants, fillers, botox, exstensions [sic]." Yolanda added she got rid of "all the bulls--t I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me."

Yolanda urged people to "make educated decisions" about these types of procedures because "your health is your wealth."