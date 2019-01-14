Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon and More Join Sarah Paulson on Impressive Ratched Cast

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 3:28 PM

Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Paulson, Judy Davis

Ryan Murphy's newest project is, as usual, totally stacked with big names. 

Ratched, his first big project for Netflix, stars Sarah Paulson in the title role as the nurse from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, and she's going to be accompanied by the likes of Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone, Judy Davis, Amanda Plummer, Hunter Parrish, Corey Stoll, Jon Jon Briones, Harriet Harris, Charlie Carver, and Finn Wittrock

"More to come, but come on...Sarah, Cynthia, Judy, Amanda, and Sharon, all doing scenes together? I cannot WAIT," Murphy wrote on Instagram with the announcement. 

Photos

The State of All of Ryan Murphy's Upcoming TV Shows

"Ratched on Netflix starts shooting in a couple weeks," Murphy began the post. "On behalf of myself and Ms. Sarah Catharine Paulson who plays the title role and is also a big fancy producer on it, we are thrilled to announce our amazing cast...a true murderers' row of talent. So many of these actors are supremely talented folks who Sarah and I have both longed to work with." 

The series is an origin story for the villain in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, following her journey from nurse to "full-fledged monster." Murphy will executive-produce alongside Paulson and Michael Douglas, who was a producer on the 1975 film, and newcomer Evan Romansky created and wrote the story. 

Ratched is just the start of Murphy's five-year deal with Netflix, which began in July 2018. While all current and any future seasons of his current shows (American Horror Story, Pose, Feud, American Crime Story, 9-1-1) will remain on FX and Fox, any future new shows will run on the streaming giant.

The second will be The Politician, which stars Jessica Lange, Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, and more. 

Ratched begins production at the end of the month and will debut on Netflix. 

