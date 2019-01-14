Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon and More Join Sarah Paulson on Impressive Ratched Cast

John Lamparski/Getty Images Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for IFP Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images El Pics/Getty Images
by Lauren Piester | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 3:28 PM
John Lamparski/Getty Images Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for IFP Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images El Pics/Getty Images
Ryan Murphy's newest project is, as usual, totally stacked with big names.
Ratched, his first big project for Netflix, stars Sarah Paulson in the title role as the nurse from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, and she's going to be accompanied by the likes of Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone, Judy Davis, Amanda Plummer, Hunter Parrish, Corey Stoll, Jon Jon Briones, Harriet Harris, Charlie Carver, and Finn Wittrock.
"More to come, but come on...Sarah, Cynthia, Judy, Amanda, and Sharon, all doing scenes together? I cannot WAIT," Murphy wrote on Instagram with the announcement.
"Ratched on Netflix starts shooting in a couple weeks," Murphy began the post. "On behalf of myself and Ms. Sarah Catharine Paulson who plays the title role and is also a big fancy producer on it, we are thrilled to announce our amazing cast...a true murderers' row of talent. So many of these actors are supremely talented folks who Sarah and I have both longed to work with."
The series is an origin story for the villain in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, following her journey from nurse to "full-fledged monster." Murphy will executive-produce alongside Paulson and Michael Douglas, who was a producer on the 1975 film, and newcomer Evan Romansky created and wrote the story.
Ratched is just the start of Murphy's five-year deal with Netflix, which began in July 2018. While all current and any future seasons of his current shows (American Horror Story, Pose, Feud, American Crime Story, 9-1-1) will remain on FX and Fox, any future new shows will run on the streaming giant.
The second will be The Politician, which stars Jessica Lange, Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, and more.
Ratched begins production at the end of the month and will debut on Netflix.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?