Rob Kardashian Just Inserted Himself in Blac Chyna and Alexis Skyy's Feud

It may not be Wednesday, but Rob Kardashianis revealing his WCW a bit early in the week.

The former reality star showed some affection to Love & Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy, who just so happens to be a nemesis of ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna. Rob shared a screenshot of the reality star, with the caption: "My WCW... I've been wanting you for so long."

But that might not have been the best move considering there is some beef between Alexis and Blac Chyna. Rumor has it that Blac Chyna and Alexis Skyy got into a heated altercation while they were at a private party in Los Angeles on Saturday. In screenshots obtained by TMZ, the Love & Hip Hop star alleges that Blac Chyna threw a drink at her while they were chatting, thus sparking chaos at the celebration.