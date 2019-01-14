Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown Channel Their Inner Diva on Lip Sync Battle

Paramount Network
by Omneya Aboushanab | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 3:01 PM
Dancing in heels never looked so easy!
Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown are about to slay the Lip Sync Battle stage in a preview of this week's episode. The two showed us their inner divas as they recreated the iconic "Telephone" music video with Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. As effortless as their performance looked, Karamo actually revealed that it was his first time wearing heels on the show.
"And I'm starting in Stilettos!" he shared as he executed a model walk across the stage.
Not to mention, their choreography was on point. But their hair and outfits were even better. You see Van Ness rocking his hair in soda can curlers with a studded leather jacket replicating Lady Gaga's exact outfit. As for Brown, he wears a satin blue jacket with embellishments and gold chains also channeling Queen Bey's outfit down to the last detail.
In the words of Chrissy Teigen, "That was theater, that was gorgeous!"
The season premiere of Lip Sync Battle features the entire Fab 5, which you can also see playing a game of "Liptionary."
The clip of their pregame makes you feel like you're sitting on that couch with them! If this is just the warm up, then the full episode is sure to have everyone on their feet.
You can catch the fun for yourself when Lip Sync Battle airs Thursday, January 17 at 9pm ET/PT on Paramount Network.
