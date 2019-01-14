Selena Gomez Returns to Social Media After Facing "Challenges" in 2018

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 2:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Selena Gomez

Vasquez / BACKGRID

Selena Gomez has returned to social media.

In her first Instagram post since Sept. 2018, the "Wolves" singer has shared a series of photos of herself with her fans, along with a message. "It's been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support," Gomez wrote to her social media followers. "Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming."

"Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead," she concluded her post. "Love you all."

Read

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Officially Induct Cazzie David Into the Squad

E! News confirmed in October that Gomez had entered a treatment facility to help address ongoing issues related to anxiety and depression.

"Selena has been trying really hard recently to remain focused, and not let her health affect her," a source told E! News at the time. "She has been actively writing new music, and moved to Orange County for a change of pace and a fresh breath of air. Ultimately, with all of her arising health issues, Selena started to feel super overwhelmed."

Last month, Gomez was spotted out in public for the first time since entering treatment, enjoying a day of snow tubing with friends in Big Bear, Calif.

"Selena's back at her house and feeling good," a  source recently told E! News. "She's been spending time with her friends and family and just getting back into her normal routine. She's healthy and feeling a lot happier. The time away was good for her to reset and figure out some new ways of dealing with the issues that have been bringing her down."

Just days ago, Gomez was spotted spending time with her BFF Taylor Swift and Cazzie David in a cute photo on social media.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Alexis Skyy

Rob Kardashian Just Inserted Himself in Blac Chyna and Alexis Skyy's Feud

Jonathan Van Newss, Karamo Brown, Lip Sync Battle

Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown Channel Their Inner Diva on Lip Sync Battle

Gretchen Carlson

From Fox News Host to Fired-Up Activist: Inside the Reinvention of Gretchen Carlson

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Birkenhead Visit

Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Chrissy Teigen's Latest Throwback Proves John Legend Never Ages

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Christmas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Not at Kate Middleton's Birthday Celebration: Reports

Roswell, New Mexico

This Roswell, New Mexico Reunion Sure Is Filled With Tension in Premiere Sneak Peek

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.