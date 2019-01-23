OMG! Relive the Craziest Fashion Week Moments From Bella Hadid's Runway Fall to Slick Woods Going Into Labor

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 4:00 AM

Naomi Campbell, Kim Jones, Kate Moss, Paris Fashion Week 2018, Craziest Fashion Week Moments

Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Designers pull out all the stops to make their shows memorable during Fashion Week.

From unique apparel to exciting runway stunts, designers know that they have to break the mold to receive attention during this fashion-packed time of year.

In 2018, Cynthia Rowley turned her New York Fashion Week show into a one-of-a-kind roller rink with models making their way down the runway on skates.

That same year, Louis Vuitton reunited Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell on the catwalk in honor of artist director Kim Jones' final show for the brand during Paris Fashion Week.

It's always fun to see what each brand does to set itself apart from the crowd. But, things don't always go to plan during Fashion Week.

Who can forget when model Slick Woods gave birth just after showing off her baby bump at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show? Luckily, she made to the hospital in time but she was actually in labor during the show! 

Photos

Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Week Appearances Over the Years

Bella Hadid also provided a shocking moment when she tripped and fell on the runway at the Michael Kors show in 2016.

Hadid wasn't alone in taking a spill in front of crowd at Fashion Week. In Paris, Campbell fell to the ground during a Vivienne Westwood show back in 1993.

It's the unexpected that makes Fashion Week so exciting! Relive all of the craziest Fashion Week moments below.

Cynthia Rowley show, New York Fashion Week 2018, Craziest Fashion Week Moments

Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Party on Skates

Cynthia Rowley made her fashion show into a celebration on roller skates in 2018.

Slick Woods

Albert Urso/WireImage

Fashion Show Baby

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show gave birth to more than just designs when model Slick Woods welcomed a baby boy shortly after walking on the runway.

Naomi Campbell, Kim Jones, Kate Moss, Paris Fashion Week 2018, Craziest Fashion Week Moments

Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Reunited and It Feels So Good

Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss reunited on the runway in honor of Kim Jones' final Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid, NYFW 2016, Fall, ESC: Craziest Moments from Fashion Week

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid's Slippery Stumble

An up-and-coming model's worst nightmare: falling down on the runway. If you were watching the Michael Kors SS17 runway show, there was a high chance that you felt really bad for Bella Hadid. Thankfully, things only got better for the model after her sudden drop.

Kanye West, Yeezy Season 4, ESC: Craziest Moments from Fashion Week

Tidal

Destination Yeezy Was Hot

Remember when no one knew if Kanye West was going to produce Yeezy season four, until he told everyone to meet a bus in Chelsea? Then, once editors and models arrived on Roosevelt Island, it was so hot a model fainted. Oh, Kanye. 

Jeremy Meeks, ESC: Craziest Moments from Fashion Week

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Philipp Plein

Fashion Week's Bad Boy

Jeremy Meeks goes down as the biggest come-up in fashion history. This bad boy turned his mugshot into a modeling career. It sounds crazy, until you see him. 

PETA Demonstrator, ESC: Craziest Moments from Fashion Week

Michel Dufour/WireImage

Every PETA Demonstration

Red paint, tofu—when PETA shows up, you better hide your animal-sourced products. Every time this agency has appeared on a runway, it's been memorable.

Rick Owens, Menswear, Penis, ESC: Craziest Moments from Fashion Week

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Rick Owen's Ballsy Styling

According to this design house, you can let it all hang out on the runway. Some turned red; others tried to get a closer look; but, everyone remembers the male nudity of this show.

Naomi Campbell, ESC: Craziest Moments from Fashion Week

Guy Marineau/Conde Nast via Getty Images

Naomi Campbell's Fatal Fall

Queen down! Naomi Campbell fell victim to a pair of intense Vivienne Westwood heels. Since the supermodel is so iconic, we'll never forget the moment we realized she was human.

Viktor & Rolf, ESC: Craziest Moments from Fashion Week

Michel Dufour/WireImage

The Ensemble We Wish We Could Wear

Remember that time Viktor & Rolf put an outfit on the runway that we really wanted, but knew we couldn't wear to work (even though we really, really wanted to)?

Alexander McQueen, ESC: Craziest Moments from Fashion Week

Conde Nast via Getty Images

It's Weave-tastic

This Alexander McQueen moment made us truly appreciate weave. At least you know that if you're ever cold, you can take it out of your head and put it on your shoulders—chic! 

Jean-Charles De Castelbajac, Kermit coat, ESC: Craziest Moments from Fashion Week

Nathalie Lagneau/Catwalking/Getty Images

Puppet Style

According to Jean-Charles De Castelbajac, puppets aren't just for your hands. Like Karlie Kloss, you can wear them on your head and body.  

TAGS/ Fashion Week , Fashion , Style , Bella Hadid , Apple News , Top Stories , Style Collective

