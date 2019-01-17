The Adorkable Zooey Deschanel Is 39! Check Out Her Best Roles to Celebrate

Who's that girl? It's birthday girl, Zooey Deschanel!

Today, the Los Angeles native turns 39 years old and we are celebrating the only way we know how...by rounding up her best roles so far in her career.

We'd be lying if we said we won't also be playing a game of True American later this evening in honor of Deschanel's iconic TV character Jessica Day, but for now we're just focusing on the actress's successful career.

She has been acting since 1998 and comes from an entertainment family with her big sister Emily Deschanel also in the industry, known best for her long-running crime drama Bones, so she's no stranger to big roles.

In honor of Deschanel's birthday, we're grabbing a slice of cake and our remote and re-watching all of the actress's best films and some of our favorite episodes of New Girl all day long. Sounds like a good plan, right?