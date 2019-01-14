Meghan Markle Channels Princess Diana With Bold Color Combination

Meghan Markle appeared to take a few style cues from the late Princess Diana on Monday while visiting Birkenhead, Merseyside with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a bright red coat by Sentaler and a purple dress by ARITIZIA'S Babaton collection for the outing. The late Princess of Wales was also fond of this color combination. As royal admirers will recall, she wore a similar color palette when she visited the Taj Mahal in India in 1992. She also wore a similar scheme when she visited Hong Kong in 1989 and Thailand in 1988.

Of course, this wasn't the first time Meghan had channeled Diana. She also honored Harry's late mother by her wearing diamond butterfly earrings and gold bracelet to Australia, where she and Harry took part in their first royal tour as a married couple and announced her pregnancy. In addition, Meghan wore Diana's emerald-cut aquamarine ring to her wedding reception back in May and paid tribute to her late mother-in-law with her bridal bouquet.