Katy Perry Was Once Suspended From School for Humping a "Tom Cruise" Tree

Katy Perry has revealed that she was once suspended from school for "making sexual motions" towards a tree...while pretending it was Tom Cruise.

Over the weekend, the "Firework" singer was going through memorabilia with her parents when she stumbled across a 1996 suspension report from her Santa Barbara Christian School. The report, which she shared on her Instagram Story, states that Katy Hudson was suspended for three days for "inappropriate behavior."

"At the 2:00 p.m. recess, Katy and four other students were in an 'off-limits' area (behind the backboards) practicing a skit," the suspension comments read. "Katy pretended that a tree was Tom Cruise and began making sexual motions (pelvic thrusts) to the tree."