All the Details on Katherine Schwarzenegger's Engagement Ring From Chris Pratt

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 11:30 AM
Chris Pratt proposed to Katherine Schwarzenegger with a gorgeous diamond ring.
The Jurassic World star, 39, announced his engagement to his leading lady, 29, on social media Sunday evening. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you," Pratt captioned a photo of the couple sharing an embrace after his proposal. "Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"
Schwarzenegger later shared the same photo, with her diamond ring front and center, on her Instagram with the caption, "My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you."
And now E! News has learned more details about the author's new ring.
"The beautiful engagement ring Chris Pratt just used to propose to Katherine Schwarzenegger looks like a 5-carat cushion set in a Harry Winston-style micro pavé halo," Andrew Brown, President, WP Diamonds, tells E! News. "Assuming it is a high color-clarity combination, it would probably retail for $150-175k."
Pratt, who shares son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris, first sparked romance rumors with Schwarzenegger back in June when they were photographed having a picnic together near Santa Barbara, Calif.
Since then, Pratt and Schwarzenegger have enjoyed trips together, met each other's families and celebrated the holidays together.
Last month, Pratt shared a sweet tribute to Schwarzenegger in celebration of her 29th birthday.
"Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room," Pratt wrote alongside a series of photos. "I've cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."
