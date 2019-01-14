Meghan Markle's Bodyguard Quits After Less Than a Year

It looks like Meghan Markle is down another staff member.

Multiple outlets have reported the Duchess of Sussex's bodyguard has quit after less than a year in the role.

As for the reasoning behind her departure, a source tells People the bodyguard is leaving the Metropolitan Police, which runs the royal protection group, for personal reasons—not because of any bad blood between her and the royal or Prince Harry.

"The Duchess is gutted," the insider tells the magazine, "so the officer is also upset as she didn't want to leave the team."

The Daily Mail also has similar reporting.

"It's true she is leaving," a source tells the newspaper, also denying any kind of feud. "She told the household and principals at Christmas. But it's for personal reasons and [has] absolutely nothing to do with the duke or duchess, who are hugely disappointed at losing her. She has made a decision to leave the Met Police. It's a real shame as she was a great addition to the team and hugely liked. It came as quite a shock. Everyone was very sad at the news. As was she. It was clear it was a decision she hadn't taken lightly."