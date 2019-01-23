Keep Up With Kim Kardashian's Fashion Week Appearances Over the Years

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kim Kardashian

Chesnot/WireImage

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian has become a fashion week staple over the last decade and we loving see what she wears to each and every show.

No matter what the reality star chooses to don, she always brings her A-game to the front row. From sexy to fun, she really can do no wrong at Fashion Week.

In June, all eyes were on the KKW Beauty founder when she returned to Paris Fashion Week for the first time after she was held at gunpoint in the city in 2016. It would be an understatement to say that she wowed the crowd.

Kardashian came to the City of Lights to support Virgil Abloh's debut collection for Louis Vuitton. She rocked a bright blue shirt dress with numerous pockets for the occasion.

Since then, the television personality made heads turn when she made a joint appearance with her husband, Kanye West, at the Versace Fall 2019 show. The power pair looked flawless with Kardashian sparkling in a vintage pink Atelier Versace mini dress.

Photos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Miami PDA Pics

The married duo have also made appearances together for the rapper's Yeezy collection shows. In fact, it's a true family affair for the Kardashians and Jenners at his shows with the ladies often being photographed together in the front row and backstage.

Take a look back at all the best of the Selfie author's appearances over the years below and prepare yourself for more amazing looks at this year's Fashion Week festivities.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Chic Couple

In New York, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrived in style to the Versace Fall 2019 show.

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Chesnot/WireImage

Blue Beauty

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stopped for photographers in an electric blue shirt dress for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 presentation in Paris.

Kim Kardashian, Alexander Wang show, Spring Summer 2018

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Simply Stunning

The television personality wowed in a black blazer dress at the Alexander Wang Spring/Suummer 2018 show.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, NYFW

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Bold in Black

The KKW Beauty founder rocked a black latex dress for the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 presentation.

Kim Kardashian, Paris Fashion Week

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

White Hot

At the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2017 show, the married star showed off her sexy side in a white lace dress.

ESC: Best Dressed, Kim Kardashian

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Fashion Show Ready

The mother of three donned an off-the-shoulder trench coat and boots for the Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2017 in Paris.

Article continues below

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Sister Bonding

Kardashian watched her husband's Yeezy Season 4 fashion show with her sisters in New York.

Kim Kardashian, Paris

Dominique Charriau/WireImag

Oh So Sexy

The Los Angeles native had all eyes on her as she arrived in a floor-length knit halter dress for the Balmain Spring/Summer 2017 show.  

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Caitlyn Jenner, Yeezy Season 3

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Family Affair

The Kardashians and Jenners coordinated their outfits for the Yeezy Season 3 presentation in 2016.

Article continues below

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West Yeezy, NYFW

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Kanye West Yeezy

Power Pair

The reality star posed with West during his Yeezy Season 2 show at New York Fashion Week in 2015.

Kim Kardashian, Givenchy, NYFW

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Lace Lady

The makeup mogul showed off her baby bump in a black lace dress at the Givenchy Spring 2016 show.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Couple Goals

Kardashian and West proved they know how to make an entrance at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2015/2016 in Paris.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Sheer Perfection

The 38-year-old star looked flawless at the Robert Geller Fall 2015 presentation.

Kim Kardashian, NYFW

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for adidas

Supportive Wife

The mother of three was a showstopper at her husband's Originals x Kanye West Yeezy Season 1 show in 2015.

Kim Kardashian

JUSTIN CAMPBELL/startraksphoto.com

Fashion Forward

Kardashian shimmered as she posed backstage at the Marchesa Spring 2013 show.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection - Fall/Winter 2010

Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images

Radiant in Red

In 2010, the Selfish author was all smiles at The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York.

Kim Kardashian, Baby Phat & KLS Collection

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Beaming Beauty

Kardashian struck a pose in a one-sleeved black mini dress at the Baby Phat fashion show in New York.

Kim Kardashian, Tracy Reese Spring 2010

Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage

Gorgeous Gal

The social media star picked a pink leopard print dress for her appearance at the Tracy Reese show in 2009.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Alice + Olivia Fall 2009

George Napolitano/FilmMagic

Lovely Lady

The mogul paired a white satin tuxedo vest and pants for the Alice + Olivia Fall 2009. She finished the look with a bright red lip.

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Romano Fall 2007

Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images

Green Goddess

Kardashian was a vision in green at the Nicole Romano Show in 2007.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fashion Week , Kim Kardashian , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Kanye West , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek

Everything Bohemian Rhapsody Got Wrong About Freddie Mercury's Life

Bella Hadid, NYFW 2016, Fall

OMG! Relive the Craziest Fashion Week Moments From Bella Hadid's Runway Fall to Slick Woods Going Into Labor

Yalitza Aparicio

From School Teacher to Oscar Nominee: Inside Roma Star Yalitza Aparicio's Fairy Tale Road to Fame

Billy McFarland, Fyre

Fighting Fyre with Fyre: The Biggest Differences Between Netflix and Hulu's Fyre Festival Docs You're Obsessed With

Mariska Hargitay, Birthday Feature

Inside Mariska Hargitay's Unique Journey: Surviving a Hollywood Tragedy, Speaking Up and Scoring the Best Gig on TV

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Believes Her Relationship With Jason Tartick Is "Life-Changing"

Younes Bendjima

Younes Bendjima Attacks a Man in Newly Surfaced Video

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.