Work It! Vote for the Best Dressed Star From the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Sundays are all the rage these days thanks to award season!
A week after the 2019 Golden Globe Awards kicked off this season of trophies and stars getting all dressed up to potentially win said trophies, the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards took over our TV screens and its red carpet didn't disappoint.
While some fans are still talking about the fact that there were two ties this year, or the sweet speech John Krasinski made after winning Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie, we're all about the fashion.
In fact, we've narrowed it down to 10 women who slayed this year's Critics' Choice Awards carpet that we need your opinion on. Which star do you think won the red carpet?
Was it Regina King who donned a gorgeous purple, glitzy off-the-shoulder gown? Or, were you a bigger fan of Julia Roberts who donned another pantsuit look this season. This time she opted for a black and cream look that had a long cape with a stunning design that captured our attention.
Both Emily Blunt and Mandy Moore looked angelic in white at this award show and we're in love with both of their ensembles. The Mary Poppins Returns star went full glam with her beaded, sleek white number while Moore showed off her figure in a long-sleeve, sequined Michael Kors gown.
Gemma Chan again brought her A-game to the carpet in a custom Jason Wu floral ball gown that we are obsessed with.
The newly 30 Nina Dobrev rocked a red, lace gown as she posed for photos and showed that 30 is going to be her best year yet.
Of course we can't forget about Chrissy Metz. The This Is Us star wore a custom Kate Spade New York gown that was perfectly pink with rose embellishment that has us wishing it was spring.
Shameless actress Emmy Rossum was a serious show stopper when she arrived last night in a wine-colored Ralph Lauren velvet dress that screamed sexy.
Our final two favorite looks from the night had to be from Betty Gilpin and Jodie Comer.
The GLOW star donned a black, tulle ball gown by J Mendel that was totally flawless. The Killing Eve actress on the other hand wore a sheer, white Zuhair Murad dress that had stunning embellishment throughout.
We know that these 10 ladies weren't the only ones looking good at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards, but they were style standouts to us. Now however, we want to hear who you thought was best dressed. Vote below!
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga looked like the epitome of elegance as she arrived at the show in a strapless gown with a long train and Djula diamond earrings.
Poppy Delevingne
The Riviera actress channeled her inner Greek Goddess at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards. She wore a flowing white dress and Kallati blue sapphire diamond earrings.
Charlize Theron
The Tully star looked absolutely breathtaking in a one-shoulder Givenchy dress.
Laura Harrier
The Spider-Man: Homecoming star rocked a beautiful white dress on the carpet with a plunging neckline and long slit up the leg.
Connie Britton
Clear eyes, full hair, can't lose! Dirty John's Connie Britton wore a bright green dress with a long slit and Sophia Webster shoes.
Jameela Jamil
The Good Place star rocked a strapless green and black polka dot dress. That look will send anyone straight to the Good Place!
Cody Fern
The Assassination of Gianni Versace actor made the carpet his own in his black get-up and white shoes.
Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia promoted peace on the carpet at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.
Ken Jeong
Ken Jeong shined on the carpet in a velvet suit jacket.
Justin Hartley
This Is Us star Justin Hartley looked sleek in a black suit, black shirt and black sneakers.