What's Next for Chicago Fire's Kidd After Split From Severide?

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 10:00 AM
How do you mend a broken heart? If you're Chicago Fire's Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) you spend no time listening to rumors about yourself.
In the exclusive sneak peek above, Kidd wastes no time shutting down gossip about her and Severide (Taylor Kinney) after their breakup.
"Severide's been in some mood, man," Cruz (Joe Minoso) says about Kinney's character.
"He has? Trying riding in the back of the truck next to her," Mouch (Christian Stotle) says within earshot of Kidd. Confronted, Mouch struggles to find an excuse.
"OK, you know what? Let's just get this out in the open: Yeah, Severide and I broke up. No, it will not affect our ability to work together. We're both adults, we're moving on, end of discussion," she says.
But you can see above that Kidd is looking for something to distract her—that's where Tuesday, the firehouse's Dalmatian comes factors in. Kidd's going to enter her into a competition.
The Wednesday, Jan. 16 episode also features Severide's side boat project turning awkward and Brett (Kara Killmer) helping Casey (Jesse Spencer) search for a new apartment.
Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?