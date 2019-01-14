Why 90 Day Fiancé Stars Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores Split

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé is over—and so is Fernanda Flores and Jonathan Rivera's romance.

Speculation that the made-for-TV couple had called it quits ramped up just after the New Year, and Flores and Rivera only added fuel to the fire when they replied to fans on Instagram. After last night's episode aired on TLC, Rivera took to Instagram Live to confirm he and Flores are "separating"—and to explain why things didn't work out. "Every marriage has its problems. Every relationship has its issues. It's all about your attitude. As long as you're positive..." he said, later saying he is still "very hopeful" for the future. For now, he said, "[I] gotta take it day by day."

Rivera, who readily admitted "all of this has happened really fast," also said he has no regrets about the experience. "I promise you, I didn't give up. I gave 110 percent to my marriage," he told his 193,000 followers. "I reached a point where I said, 'I have to love myself just as much.'" He also said his relationship with his mom is great, and she's been a huge support throughout all this. "Fernanda and I will remain friends. I think you give everything in a relationship—in a marriage—that you can," Rivera said. "I will give everything I can to the next person in my life."