Kylie Jenner Has the Best Response to the Picture of an Egg That Beat Her Instagram Record

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Jan. 13, 2019 8:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner, you had an egg-cellent run.

The 21-year-old's most-liked photo has officially been upended thanks to a picture of...an egg. Yes, a regular stock image of a brown egg.

It all goes back to Jan. 4 when the Instagram profile world_record_egg uploaded its one and only fateful post. "Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram," the caption says next to the picture of the egg. "Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this."

They sure did.

Although the profile has a mere (in comparison) 2 million followers, the image of the egg received over 20 million likes. If we're contrasting the numbers, the makeup mogul has 123 million followers. The ratio is off somewhere, but somehow the odds worked in the favor of the record seekers.

Read

Kylie Jenner Gets a Head Start on Stormi Webster's 1st Birthday

Kylie's former record-holding photo was from just under a year ago.

She posted a photo of her daughter on Feb. 6, 2018 and captioned it "Stormi Webster." Beautiful baby Stormi turns 1 on Feb. 1 and her mom is already getting prepped for her birthday festivities, which will undoubtedly be over-the-top and fabulous.

Despite losing out to the egg by 2 million likes (pretty impressive reign nonetheless), Kylie posted a clapback of her own on Sunday night. She shared a video of a meme that said "Kylie when she sees the world record egg account." She captioned the video "Take that little egg."

"First, let's feel the ground," she told the camera as she touched the asphalt. After confirming that the ground was "really hot," she cracked the shell on the sidewalk and watched it bubble and become a rather unorthodox sunny-side up egg.

Moral of the story: don't dethrone the queen of Instagram likes.

The egg photo may have her beat by 2 million likes, but can this food item consider itself one of America's wealthiest celebrities? Didn't think so.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, 2019 Critics Choice Awards, Show

Lady Gaga Moved to Tears After Tying With Glenn Close for Best Actress Critics' Choice Award

The Favourite

2019 Critics' Choice Awards Winners: The Complete List

Total Bellas 401, Nikki Bella

See Nikki Bella Break Down After Moving Out of John Cena's Home: "My Breakup's Been a Very Difficult Thing"

John Krasinski, 2019 Critics Choice Awards, Show

John Krasinski's Message to Emily Blunt at the Critics' Choice Awards Will Melt Your Heart

Lady Gaga, 2019 Critics Choice Awards, Show

Lady Gaga Opens Up About Meaning of the Song "Shallow" During 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Emilia Clarke, GOT, Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Final Season Premiere Date—the Actual Day—Revealed With New Teaser

Kim Kardashian, Kanye & More Attend John Legend's Birthday Party

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.