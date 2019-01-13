John Krasinski's Message to Emily Blunt at the Critics' Choice Awards Will Melt Your Heart

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 13, 2019 6:16 PM

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Oh, we see you John Krasinski!

When it came time to announce the winner for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards, many pop culture fans were crossing their fingers for A Quiet Place to win.

Sure, it was a spooky movie that deserves a whole lot of praise. But wouldn't it be cool if John and Emily Blunt were able to appear onstage together?

Our wishes were granted Sunday night when the cast and crew appeared inside the Barker Hangar to accept the award.

"The truth is this movie doesn't exist without the visionary filmmaker John Krasinski," producer Andrew Form explained.

Critics' Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion

With that in mind, hold on to your seats for the sweetest family message.

"Thank you so much. Wow. I don't know what's going on right now. I blacked out about six seconds ago. I want to say thank you to all the incredible kindness that has been shown to this film," John explained.  "The critics, but most of all, everyone out there that's seen or loved this movie. It means the absolute world to our crew and to our cast."

He continued, "I got to make a movie about a love story and a love letter to my kids. I got to do it with the love of my life by my side, so I'm pretty sure it doesn't get much better than that. Thank you so much."

And while the camera panned out for a commercial break, we saw John and Emily hug before walking off stage. Can we get an awwww?

Kim Kardashian, Kanye & More Attend John Legend's Birthday Party

