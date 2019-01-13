Lady Gaga Opens Up About Meaning of the Song "Shallow" During 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Lady Gaga shared some meaning behind her beautiful and chilling song "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

The singer took home the award for "Best Song" at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night and spoke about how the lyrics resonated with her. Gaga stood onstage alongside one of the song's co-writers Anthony Rossomando and said the accolade "means the world to us."

The Joanne artist then explained what it was like to perform "Shallow" in front of her co-star and director Bradley Cooper. "I will never forget singing it for Bradley for the first time and seeing his face light up," she said. "And then singing it live together, take after take. I was mesmerized. As myself and as my character Ally."

She continued, "I was basking in the brilliant transformation of Bradley into Jackson Maine singing on his stage and overwhelmed by the storytelling and power in his voice."