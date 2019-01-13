Taye Diggs Celebrates Inclusivity With Musical Tribute at 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Taye Diggs wants to raise a glass to diversity.

During tonight's 2019 Critics' Choice Awards, the evening's host kicked off the show with plenty of energy and humor.

"I am Taye Diggs and I am handsome," he proclaimed inside the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. "Why is that funny? Why are you laughing?"

But all jokes aside, the actor couldn't help but acknowledge Hollywood's inclusivity from the past year.

"It's been another great year for movies and TV shows and not only was it an amazing year for creativity, it was also a great year for inclusivity of all underrepresented people," he argued. "All underrepresented people of all genders and orientations played prominent roles both in front and behind the camera in many of this year's biggest films, television and streaming series. I am talking about men and women of Asian descent, Latinx, Native Americans and Pacific Islanders. "