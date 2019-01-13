Taye Diggs Celebrates Inclusivity With Musical Tribute at 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 13, 2019 4:48 PM

Taye Diggs, 2019 Critics Choice Awards, Show

Taye Diggs wants to raise a glass to diversity.

During tonight's 2019 Critics' Choice Awards, the evening's host kicked off the show with plenty of energy and humor.

"I am Taye Diggs and I am handsome," he proclaimed inside the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. "Why is that funny? Why are you laughing?"

But all jokes aside, the actor couldn't help but acknowledge Hollywood's inclusivity from the past year.

"It's been another great year for movies and TV shows and not only was it an amazing year for creativity, it was also a great year for inclusivity of all underrepresented people," he argued. "All underrepresented people of all genders and orientations played prominent roles both in front and behind the camera in many of this year's biggest films, television and streaming series. I am talking about men and women of Asian descent, Latinx, Native Americans and Pacific Islanders. "

Critics' Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion

Taye continued, "But particularly it was a great year for African-Americans. Black filmmakers earned a record $1.5 billion dollars at the domestic box office in 2018. This obviously is something very close to my heart, so I thought we'd celebrate with a heartfelt musical tribute."

What came next was a unique cover of Cardi B's "I Like It" that featured backup dancers and more than a few creative lyrics.

"Let's have a celebration about the representation of my brothers and my sisters in this year's film presentation," Taye attempted to sing before giving tribute to Black Panther. "Everyone could ponder about living in Wakanda."

He would later give a shoutout to one of the stars of If Beale Street Could Talk.

"Let's give it up for the queen. I love you, Regina King. Diversity on the screen," he shared as the backup dancers sang, "I like it like that."

And with that, let the show begin!

