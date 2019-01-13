Pete Davidson Makes X-Rated Comments About Ariana Grande and His Anatomy

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Jan. 13, 2019 3:34 PM

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson isn't shying away from letting the facts be known about his size.

The Saturday Night Live cast member performed a stand-up show at Tarrytown Music Hall in New York and reportedly spoke at length about his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande and some cheeky comments she made a few months ago.

It all goes back to June when a fan tweeted at Grande and wanted to know "how long Pete is." Never underestimate the power of the Internet for getting to the most important questions! The singer loves replying to her fans and gives them straight-up answers, and this was no different. "Like 10 inches? …oh f--k…I mean…like a lil over a minute," she responded.

About two months later, Davidson make a similar remark during Auburn University's Welcome Week where he performed. He described being engaged to Grande as "f--king lit. I'm a very, very lucky boy, and I'm very, very loved and I'm very lucky. And my dick's forever hard."

Here we have the origin of how "Big Dick Energy" (BDE) was born.

Ariana Grande Sets the Record Straight on Her Dating Life After Pete Davidson Split

Davidson addressed his BDE once and for all at his show on Saturday, according to multiple outlets.

People reports he was a bit unhappy that the "God Is a Woman" singer put his anatomy size on full display. "I don't like that she talked all that s--t for my penis," he apparently said. "Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my dick for the rest of my life is disappointed."

Apparently, one of his female friends dubbed it "nice" after they "hooked up." Davidson spoke about the same topic during his show on New Year's Eve in Boston. He made some comments about Grande's breakup song "Thank U, Next" and how she listed all of her exes by name. 

"Here's the thing about the breakup song. Usually breakup songs you know who it's about but you don't really know. That G named all of us," he quipped. "Bam. She named all of us. And then, tells us, yeah, he has a big dick."

So there you have it?

